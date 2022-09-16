Expect to see haze in the sky over the next few days

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You may have noticed the sky was much more hazy, that’s all thanks to smoke that’s made its way eastward from wildfires out west.

Here’s a look at the current wildfires in the west:

9-15-2022 (WHSV)

Wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere can get transported by the Jetstream. So with a ridge of high pressure setting up over the center of the U.S., that brings the smoke to the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic.

It’s not going to be low enough where you could smell it, but the sky in the afternoon won’t be a very bright blue, and it will look more hazy. The smoke can also add some more vibrant colors at sunrise and sunset. At times, just looking more unique.

Wildfire smoke out west making for some unique sunsets tonight.

Haze will stick around at least for a few days

Here’s a look at the smoke forecast for the weekend. The haze should be more noticeable Friday and Saturday. It’s possible we may have some haze into next week. We’ll keep you updated.

