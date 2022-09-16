Expect to see haze in the sky over the next few days

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You may have noticed the sky was much more hazy, that’s all thanks to smoke that’s made its way eastward from wildfires out west.

Here’s a look at the current wildfires in the west:

9-15-2022
9-15-2022(WHSV)

Wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere can get transported by the Jetstream. So with a ridge of high pressure setting up over the center of the U.S., that brings the smoke to the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic.

It’s not going to be low enough where you could smell it, but the sky in the afternoon won’t be a very bright blue, and it will look more hazy. The smoke can also add some more vibrant colors at sunrise and sunset. At times, just looking more unique.

Here’s a look at the smoke forecast for the weekend. The haze should be more noticeable Friday and Saturday. It’s possible we may have some haze into next week. We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
Natasia James
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
Rex Elsea of Bridgewater became the 207th person ever to lift the Dinnie Stones.
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
A parent holds up a sign opposing a controversial proposed parental notification policy at a...
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Clarke County vs. Central
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Clarke County vs. Central
1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on...
1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County set to host public information session on courthouse
With the Collective’s future uncertain many in Harrisonburg are hoping this isn’t the end. The...
Longtime customers hope The Little Grill Collective won’t close permanently