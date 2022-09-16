Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia

W.Va.'s governor signs a bill placing a near-ban on all abortions in the state.
W.Va.'s governor signs a bill placing a near-ban on all abortions in the state.(WSAZ)
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that places a near total ban on abortion in the state.

He made the announcement this morning during a press conference.

The state legislature passed the bill earlier this week.

The legislation bans abortion except for cases where the embryo or fetus in nonviable, the pregnancy is ectopic, a medical emergency exists, or within eight weeks of a pregnancy caused by sexual assault or incest for an adult (14 weeks for an minor).

The law also prohibits the use of telemedicine to prescribe any drug that would induce an abortion.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
Rex Elsea of Bridgewater became the 207th person ever to lift the Dinnie Stones.
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
This image was used during the public hearing for the roadway.
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
“I’m just a horse girl."
Shenandoah Downs to open this Friday, 14-year-old horse owner prepares for 2022 season

Latest News

Stephanie Penn's Forecast Sept 16
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Sept 16
Formation at Grand Caverns in Grottoes
JMU and Grottoes working to make Grand Caverns a geoheritage site
Twelve awards were given to recognize heroic acts of service.
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
Harrisonburg wants your input.
Harrisonburg invites public comment on Smith Creek Action Plan