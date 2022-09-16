Harrisonburg invites public comment on Smith Creek Action Plan

By Noah Harrison
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Efforts to clean the Chesapeake Bay continues.

Harrisonburg has asked for public input on the Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load Plan. TMDL calculated the amount of bacteria and sediment a waterway can handle.

This plan aimed to reduce pollutants like bacteria and solid waste in the Smith Creek Watershed, of which Harrisonburg is a part of.

City officials say they have already implemented some best management practices including street sweeping and storm drain cleanings that safely remove sediment that would otherwise end up in the water.

Harrisonburg’s Outreach and Communications Specialist Lexie West said they invite public input on the plan. If you know of other best management practices or have concerns, they want to hear about it.

You can email Shayna Carter at Stormwater@HarrisonburgVA.gov or mail a letter to 320 E. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Comments will be accepted until Sept. 27.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
Rex Elsea of Bridgewater became the 207th person ever to lift the Dinnie Stones.
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
This image was used during the public hearing for the roadway.
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
Natasia James
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car

Latest News

Twelve awards were given to recognize heroic acts of service.
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
Remote learning grows as a result of pandemic
HCPS Director of Technology talks cyberattack prevention
JMU boasts one of the top offenses in FBS
Aubrey's Forecast Sept 15
Aubrey's Forecast Sept 15