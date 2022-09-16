Harrisonburg invites public comment on Smith Creek Action Plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Efforts to clean the Chesapeake Bay continues.

Harrisonburg has asked for public input on the Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load Plan. TMDL calculated the amount of bacteria and sediment a waterway can handle.

This plan aimed to reduce pollutants like bacteria and solid waste in the Smith Creek Watershed, of which Harrisonburg is a part of.

City officials say they have already implemented some best management practices including street sweeping and storm drain cleanings that safely remove sediment that would otherwise end up in the water.

Harrisonburg’s Outreach and Communications Specialist Lexie West said they invite public input on the plan. If you know of other best management practices or have concerns, they want to hear about it.

You can email Shayna Carter at Stormwater@HarrisonburgVA.gov or mail a letter to 320 E. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Comments will be accepted until Sept. 27.

