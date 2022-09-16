H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Thursday, September 15
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school volleyball matches played Thursday, September 15.
Spotswood 3, William Monroe 0
Turner Ashby 3, Riverheads 1
Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0
Fort Defiance 3, Waynesboro 0
Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0
Central 3, Rappahannock County 2
East Rockingham 3, Luray 2
