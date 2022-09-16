Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday.

The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all.

”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard tonight and the heroes we are surrounded by in this room,” SCCC Board of Directors Chairman Cindy Hunter said. “They’re often unsung. They’re often unrecognized. If there was ever a night to remember how blessed we are to live in Shenandoah county, this is it.”

There were 12 awards given out to 23 individuals. Two people were also remembered tonight posthumously: ECC dispatcher Mary Colt and Corporal Thomas Frazier.

Colt’s family received the Dispatcher of the Year award on her behalf. Colt worked at the Shenandoah County ECC for 18 years in a number of positions. On Thursday, she was described as a “kind soul who always saw the good in everyone.”

While family and community members used this night to recognize personnel, some in law enforcement took the opportunity to show respect for their peers.

Shenandoah County Sherriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant Warren Poff took home the Gold Medal of Valor. When asked how he felt about the award he said, “It’s extremely honorable. There are a lot of great guys in here tonight, and it’s just an honor to be brought up with some of these guys.”

2022 Valor Awards

Civilian Professional Achievement Award - Accreditation Manager Laura Shelton, Woodstock Police Dept.

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year - Chief Aaron Sigler, Woodstock Fire Dept.

Career Firefighter & EMS Provider of the Year - Master Firefighter Jon Hammersley, Shenandoah County Fire & Rescue Dept.

Dispatcher of the Year - Mary Colt (posthumously) - Emergency Communications Center

Strasburg Law Enforcement Officer of the Year - Sgt. Phillip Henry, Strasburg Police Dept.

Strasburg Law Enforcement Lifetime Achievement Award - Capt. Jason Ford, Strasburg Police Dept.

Woodstock Law Enforcement Officer of the Year - Inv. Matthew Rhodes and Sgt. John Fox, Woodstock Police Dept.

Certificate of Valor - Capt. Richard Funkhouser, Shenandoah County Fire & Rescue Dept.

Lifesaving Awards Sgt. Derek Smith, Lt. Robert French, DS Hank Hoover, Jr., DS Cody Brill, Inv. Heath Painter; Shenandoah County Sherriff’s Office Firefighter/Paramedic Luke Leonard, Shenandoah County Fire & Rescue Dept. Sgt. Jason Street, Tpr. Michael Albert, Tpr. Michael Painter, Tpr. Cody Mumaw, Tpr. Emily Meyers; Virginia State Police

Gold Medal of Valor Master Firefighter Brandon Diehr, Shenandoah County Fire & Rescue Dept. Sgt. Warren Poff, Shenandoah County Sherriff’s Office

Meritous Civilian Award - Thomas Batlle, Jr

Unit Citations- Woodstock Rescue Squad, Edinburg Fire Company, Woodstock Fire Department., Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, Shenandoah County Fire & Rescue Department., Harrisonburg Fire Department Technical Rescue Team, Rockingham County Fire Technical Rescue Team, Shenandoah County Sherriff’s Office, Town of Woodstock, Public Works Division

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.