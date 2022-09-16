Smith Mountain Lake gets ready for annual wine festival to return

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake is getting ready to bring back its annual wine festival this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is welcoming dozens of wineries, bands and local vendors to Mariner’s Landing Resort. The chamber’s executive director explained the excitement for the return.

“We have decided after taking two years off, we are going to blow out all the stops and put on a party like we never have before,” Andy Bruns said.

For the first year, the wine festival is including vineyards from California and international wines. The owner of The Landing Restaurant, one of the festival’s hosts this year, explained how organizers are looking forward to making this festival unique.

“It’s changing the event and the new wines are making it a different experience,” Tiffany Silva said. “It’s something new after we haven’t done it for a couple years and it’s great to come out and see something completely different than what it was before.”

Workers spent Friday setting up the stage for several bands that will perform over the weekend. Tickets have been sold to people in 21 states and more than 300 zip codes.

One local vendor explained how the festival is important for businesses.

“This is huge for us as a community,” Jessica Bishop said. “As a business owner, this is huge for us to be able to really showcase what we have in a whole different light.”

Bishop owns J Bond Bishop Mercantile near Smith Mountain Lake. She explained how the festival has a huge economic impact on the community.

“As somebody who’s lived in this community my whole life, I’ve always welcomed the fact that we are a tourist community,” Bishop said. “Because without the folks that come to visit here, we wouldn’t have the things that we have.”

Tickets can be bought online or at the gate Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.