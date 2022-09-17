Bridgewater dominates NC Wesleyan, improves to 3-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team remains undefeated in 2022.

The Eagles earned a 48-7 road win at N.C. Wesleyan Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Quarterback Jaylen Wood accounted for 161 total yards and two touchdowns for Bridgewater. Six different players found the end zone for BC in the victory.

Bridgewater improves to 3-0 overall. The Eagles have bye week next Saturday before hosting Hampden-Sydney to open ODAC play on October 1.

