Constitution Week begins with ringing of bells across Harrisonburg and Rockingham

Saturday marks 235 years since the drafting of the U.S. Constitution.
Saturday marks 235 years since the drafting of the U.S. Constitution.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday marks 235 years since the drafting of the U.S. Constitution.

At 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon bells around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County rang a little longer to commemorate Constitution Day.

“Every year make a purpose to make sure the Constitution Day the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States which is September 17, 1787, is remembered,” Chaz Haywood, clerk of court for Rockingham County said.

Haywood said the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution keep the tradition alive every year to honor the Constitution.

This year, Haywood was in charge of manually making the bell in the Rockingham County Courthouse ring longer on Constitution Day.

“It was a 100-year clock. It’s made it far beyond 100 years. We’ve heard it ring; we heard that hammer hit that bell today and continue to tell everybody what time it is in Harrisonburg,” Haywood said.

United States Congress and Rockingham County have declared Sept 17-23 of every year as Constitution Week with recognitions and celebrations happening across the Commonwealth.

For more information on Constitution Week visit the Daughters of the American Revolution website and find the nearest chapter to you for all the celebrations and remembrances happening throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image was used during the public hearing for the roadway.
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
A mother in Harrisonburg is demanding justice after a Shenandoah County child abuse case was...
Mother demands justice after dismissal of daycare director’s child abuse case
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Rex Elsea of Bridgewater became the 207th person ever to lift the Dinnie Stones.
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year.
Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns
LANDING ON 66
VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66
Hudson Tax Rebates
Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Top 3 Nominees