Constitution Week begins with ringing of bells across Harrisonburg and Rockingham

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday marks 235 years since the drafting of the U.S. Constitution.

At 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon bells around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County rang a little longer to commemorate Constitution Day.

“Every year make a purpose to make sure the Constitution Day the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States which is September 17, 1787, is remembered,” Chaz Haywood, clerk of court for Rockingham County said.

Haywood said the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution keep the tradition alive every year to honor the Constitution.

This year, Haywood was in charge of manually making the bell in the Rockingham County Courthouse ring longer on Constitution Day.

“It was a 100-year clock. It’s made it far beyond 100 years. We’ve heard it ring; we heard that hammer hit that bell today and continue to tell everybody what time it is in Harrisonburg,” Haywood said.

United States Congress and Rockingham County have declared Sept 17-23 of every year as Constitution Week with recognitions and celebrations happening across the Commonwealth.

For more information on Constitution Week visit the Daughters of the American Revolution website and find the nearest chapter to you for all the celebrations and remembrances happening throughout the week.

