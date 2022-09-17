Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate.

“A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.

An individual who paid Virginia state taxes can receive up to $250, and those who filed jointly can receive up to $500.

“You can get up to the amount that you’ve paid in state taxes, so if a couple only owed $400 in state taxes, that couple could only get $400 back, but it’s a maximum $250 for an individual and $500 for a couple,” Hudson said.

The rebate comes after the Northam Administration found excess money in the state budget.

“Tax rebates were an important part of the budget package that came out this year, because we know how many people are struggling with the rising cost of living,” Hudson said.

If eligible, the money will come in the same form that your tax refund did, either via direct deposit or a check.

“If you don’t get yours right away, don’t worry, they will roll them out over the course of two or three weeks, so you should expect to see it in your mailbox by mid October,” Hudson said.

