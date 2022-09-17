Mayor proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Staunton

Next Friday, the trees on Statler Blvd will be decorated in gold ribbons for one week.
Next Friday, the trees on Statler Blvd will be decorated in gold ribbons for one week.(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Many across the United States recognized the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Last week, Mayor Andrea Oakes proclaimed the same in the city of Staunton at their city council meeting.

“It’s a matter of being aware that childhood cancer is a real thing, and it’s a lot more common than people realize. Your next-door neighbor has probably dealt with it if you haven’t,” she said.

The proclamation stated “each year more than 15,000 children and adolescents under the age of 19 in the United States, and more than 400,000 children globally, are diagnosed with cancer.”

It also noted that 1,700 children die from it. Mayor Oakes said that number is way too high.

“It’s horrific. It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “It’s something that is so devastating for a child to have to go through such a horrific disease.”

Mayor Oakes also criticized the federal government for the lack of resources put into pediatric cancer research.

“Out of all cancer research funding, only 4% is put towards childhood cancer research funding,” she said. “That is despicable. In Staunton, we actually have this as one of our legislative proposals that we send to the General Assembly asking the Virginia General Assembly to lobby the federal government to put more towards childhood cancer awareness funding ”

She said 4% is an “embarrassment to our country.”

She also criticized the limited medication available.

“We’re talking about innocent children who do not understand,” Mayor Oakes said. “When you have only two drugs that have been administered to children and approved by the FDA, that’s wrong. When children are being given the same type of treatment that adults were given back in the 1960′s, again... wrong. We have to do better.”

She credits Kendrick Kier with “trying to keep childhood cancer at the forefront” of minds year round but especially in September. The hope is that the Staunton community will use this month to support and give direction to families dealing with the disease.

Starting next Friday, trees on Statler Blvd in Staunton will be decorated with gold ribbons in remembrance. They will be dressed for a week.

Some people in the city are replacing their porch light bulbs with yellow ones to show support.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
Rex Elsea of Bridgewater became the 207th person ever to lift the Dinnie Stones.
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
This image was used during the public hearing for the roadway.
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
“I’m just a horse girl."
Shenandoah Downs to open this Friday, 14-year-old horse owner prepares for 2022 season

Latest News

Dr. O'Brien says anyone can get concussions.
“Concussions are common especially in sports”: how spot them and treat them
Shenandoah County BOS approves amendment that will help New Market expand
Shenandoah County BOS approves amendment that will help New Market expand
WHO director says COVID’s endemic stage may be in sight
WHO director says COVID’s endemic stage may be in sight
Non-profit looks to expand solar power in the Shenandoah Valley
Non-profit looks to expand solar power in the Shenandoah Valley