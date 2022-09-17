Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday Open Doors brought back its annual Food Truck Fest event.

The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

“We started back in 2015, and it’s grown every single year,” Graham Witt, chair of Open Doors board of directors said.

The event stopped after 2019, but Witt said they are excited to bring it back bigger and better after three years.

“The fair grounds really opened us up, we’ve got 10 food trucks, several drink booths as well,” Witt said.

He said they were just hoping to grow from the 2019 experience.

Witt said they are estimating around 2,000 people Saturday to enjoy the food and live music and money raised goes back to help the shelter.

“This fundraiser helps support our thermal shelter season,” Witt said. “Our goal is to become a year-round shelter, but at this time were struggling to find a temporary shelter.”

Harrisonburg has purchased property that is currently under renovation to become Open Doors’ permanent shelter. It is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

“This will go to support six months of service throughout this winter starting in November and ending in April. We’ll have a thermal shelter season that will require this funding as well as plenty of donations to support our guests,” Witt said.

Witt said he hopes the fest brings awareness to Open Doors and what the shelter does.

“We know this is a community effort to support those experiencing homelessness, so we have the food truck scene here that supports Harrisonburg on a regular basis,” Witt said.

