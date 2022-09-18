Elkton Town Council candidates hold meet and greet

Elkton holds candidates' meet and greet ahead of elections.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Candidates running for Elkton Town Council had a meet and greet Sunday afternoon at Chateau Virginia.

“Promoting the town that we all know and love, and at least moving that in the right direction and supporting one another and just being a positive influence on our community,” Joshua Gooden, mayor of Elkton said.

Gooden is running for a third consecutive term as mayor for the town of Elkton.

“If you have a thriving business community, you have a thriving town, so at least with having those businesses in our community and supporting business owners, it always makes for a more thriving community and diversifies the tax base for the town which helps out with the residents,” Gooden said.

Gooden isn’t the only familiar face to the town of Elkton on November’s ballot.

Phillip “Rick” Workman II currently holds a seat on Elkton’s Town Council and is running for re-election. He said his main interest is economic development in the town.

“That parking lot helped El Paso become the vibrant restaurant it is today and because of that parking lot and because of that restaurant we brought in lots of money,” Workman said when talking about how the town came together to provide a piece of land for El Paso to have a bigger parking lot in.

For other candidates, this is their first time running, but they hope to bring fresh ideas to the town.

“Our mayor needs a council that supports him fully and respects him,” Aaron Napotnik, candidate for Elkton Town Council said.

All the candidates who spoke at Sunday’s meet and greet had one thing in common on their agendas which is growing Elkton businesses.

“We can move forward and let our town shine as a true gateway to the Blue Ridge, and even if you’re not passing through and you are local come down and see what we have to offer,” Virginia Fulginiti, candidate for Elkton’s Town Council said.

The candidates’ motto this election season is “Moving Elkton Forward.”

“I like that we can continue to build and grow our community and have a strong voice in that,” Rachel Michael, candidate for Elkton Town Council said in her speech.

Below is a picture of a sample ballot for Elkton’s Town Council election in November.

Elkton ballot
Elkton ballot(WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson Tax Rebates
Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates
LANDING ON 66
VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66
A mother in Harrisonburg is demanding justice after a Shenandoah County child abuse case was...
Mother demands justice after dismissal of daycare director’s child abuse case
This image was used during the public hearing for the roadway.
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list

Latest News

WHSV EndZone - Play of the Week: Week 4
WHSV EndZone - Play of the Week: Week 4
Friends of Mineralogy Virginia chapter provides resources for teachers and visits classrooms as...
Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter brings education to Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral show
Ben's 6pm Forecast 9-18
Ben's 6pm Forecast 9-18
JMU men's soccer falls to Georgia State in first Sun Belt match
JMU men's soccer falls to Georgia State in first Sun Belt match