Elkton Town Council candidates hold meet and greet

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Candidates running for Elkton Town Council had a meet and greet Sunday afternoon at Chateau Virginia.

“Promoting the town that we all know and love, and at least moving that in the right direction and supporting one another and just being a positive influence on our community,” Joshua Gooden, mayor of Elkton said.

Gooden is running for a third consecutive term as mayor for the town of Elkton.

“If you have a thriving business community, you have a thriving town, so at least with having those businesses in our community and supporting business owners, it always makes for a more thriving community and diversifies the tax base for the town which helps out with the residents,” Gooden said.

Gooden isn’t the only familiar face to the town of Elkton on November’s ballot.

Phillip “Rick” Workman II currently holds a seat on Elkton’s Town Council and is running for re-election. He said his main interest is economic development in the town.

“That parking lot helped El Paso become the vibrant restaurant it is today and because of that parking lot and because of that restaurant we brought in lots of money,” Workman said when talking about how the town came together to provide a piece of land for El Paso to have a bigger parking lot in.

For other candidates, this is their first time running, but they hope to bring fresh ideas to the town.

“Our mayor needs a council that supports him fully and respects him,” Aaron Napotnik, candidate for Elkton Town Council said.

All the candidates who spoke at Sunday’s meet and greet had one thing in common on their agendas which is growing Elkton businesses.

“We can move forward and let our town shine as a true gateway to the Blue Ridge, and even if you’re not passing through and you are local come down and see what we have to offer,” Virginia Fulginiti, candidate for Elkton’s Town Council said.

The candidates’ motto this election season is “Moving Elkton Forward.”

“I like that we can continue to build and grow our community and have a strong voice in that,” Rachel Michael, candidate for Elkton Town Council said in her speech.

Below is a picture of a sample ballot for Elkton’s Town Council election in November.

Elkton ballot (WHSV)

