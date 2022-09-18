Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter brings education to Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral show

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral show took place over the weekend at the Augusta Expo.

One organization at the show works year-round educating people on the use of minerals in society.

“Really trying to get out into classrooms and bring these rocks and materials that we see at these shows as a resource for students,” Thomas Hale, president of Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter said.

Friends of Mineralogy Virginia chapter provides resources for teachers and visits classrooms as a way to educate schools about the mineral industry.

”We have a Virginia mineral directory that we put out for the state which provides resources for the museums, the different shows that go on in the state so that the public can really be aware of their resources here,” Hale said.

Hale said their public outreach is important because it may lead one of those students to study geology later in life.

“I always tell people that with these public outreach interactions you never know that when you talk to one little kid and you give them a rock or a mineral they may grow up to be the next geologist that finds a new technology for the green future,” Hale said.

Hale said this is why they always give out free maps and rocks at shows or schools.

Their mission is education, Hale said, and with a cased display of minerals, the Friends of Mineralogy provided that to guests at this weekend’s gem and mineral show.

“Trying to really understand the use of critical minerals, the industry, when we talk about climate change the energy transition and the importance of really taking it back down to the basics which are these basic components of rocks and minerals and uses in everyday life,” Hale said.

For more information on Friends of Mineralogy, you can visit its website.

