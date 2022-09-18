JMU men’s soccer drops Sun Belt opener to Georgia State

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team lost to Georgia State Saturday night in the Dukes’ first-ever Sun Belt match.

The Panthers defeated the Dukes, 3-1, at Sentara Park.

Tyler Clegg scored JMU’s only goal on a penalty kick in the 44th minute. Justin McLean scored a pair of goals in the second half to lift Georgia State to a road victory. GSU’ Simon Carlson scored the first goal of the match in the 8th minute.

James Madison drops to 2-4 overall (0-1 Sun Belt). The Dukes host Georgetown for a 7 p.m. start next Tuesday.

