JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, September 18

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 18.

Field Hockey

James Madison field hockey pulled off an exciting comeback to defeat Liberty 3-2. After falling into a 2-0 deficit, the Dukes scored three consecutive goals to notch their first win over the Flames in nearly five years.

The Dukes return to the field on Friday when they face Saint Francis in Harrisonburg.

Women’s Tennis

James Madison women’s tennis won 21 matches (16 singles, five doubles) over the weekend at the Elon Invitational. Senior Daniela Voloh, along with freshmen Reka Matko and Hayley Glen, reached the finals of their respective singles flights.

The Dukes continue fall season play next Friday at the Bedford Cup in Maryland.

Men’s Tennis

James Madison men’s tennis won 11 matches over the weekend at the UNC Greensboro Fall Invitational. Senior Holden Koons posted an undefeated 3-0 record while freshman Julian Lozano earned the first two singles victories of his career as a Duke.

JMU is back in action this Friday at the Elon Invitational.

