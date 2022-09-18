Warm start to the week

SUNDAY: Some clouds for the evening and warm and comfortable with temperatures falling into the 70s. Skies turn clear for the overnight as it feels pleasant again. Areas of patchy fog late overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. Areas of patchy fog in the morning. Very warm for the afternoon as humidity stays pretty low. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds increase throughout the day with plenty of clouds for the afternoon. A cold front will approach the area but won’t really do much, only bringing an isolated afternoon storm.

Some clouds for the evening and rather warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Decreasing clouds some throughout the night with a stray shower possible overnight. Temperatures overnight will be up from the past several nights. Areas of patchy fog late in the overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with areas of patchy fog and warm. Temperatures rising into the 70s. Abundant sunshine throughout the day. Rather warm for the afternoon but not humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clear skies for the evening and warm and comfortable with temperatures falling into the 70s. Adding a few clouds overnight and comfortable with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine to start with a few passing clouds. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Temperatures skyrocket through the morning and early afternoon as we will be on our way to a hot and slightly humid day. Just a few clouds for the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Still pretty warm for the evening but temperatures will fall into the 70s fairly quickly. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Slightly humid as well.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Not as warm for the day and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A strong cold front will pass through the area. If it takes longer to pass, temperatures will be warmer. If it quickly moves through the area, we are in for lower temperatures during the day. An isolated storm for the afternoon. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 60s and some clouds. Clearing out overnight and noticeably cooler with overnight lows down into the upper 40s to low 50s!

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few clouds and noticeably cooler. Temperatures start in the 50s. A lot milder for the day as we have a few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A chilly night ahead especially for high school football as temperatures will fall into the 50s during games. Overnight lows down into the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun with a few clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 50s. Some clouds for the afternoon and very comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cool and crisp overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

