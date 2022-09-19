Autumn equinox this week

Wildfires from the western US created haze last week which created interesting sunrises and...
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Well that was fast! We are now in the second half of September and the official start to fall is this week!

AUTUMN EQUINOX

On Thursday, we will have the autumn equinox. The Autumn Equinox is when the tilting of Earth allows for sunlight to be evenly distributed around the Earth. This means that everywhere on Earth will experience the same amount of daylight. It will officially be the season of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. People in the Southern Hemisphere will see more daylight than those in the Northern Hemisphere until the spring equinox which will be March 20th, 2023.

The first day of fall is on Thursday!
Meteorologists use the beginning of September to initiate the season of fall. Meteorological fall began on September 1st. The autumn equinox begins astronomical fall.

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 17 minutes of daylight. By September 26th, we will be down to 12 hours of daylight and up to 12 hours of nighttime. After this date, we will have less daylight versus nighttime. The next time we will have more daylight versus nighttime will be March 17th, 2023. Sunrise will move from 7:00 am to 7:06 am. Sunsets will move from 7:17 pm to 7:06 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Sep 197:00 am7:17 pm12 hrs, 17 mins
Sep 207:01 am7:15 pm12 hrs, 14 mins
Sep 217:02 am7:13 pm12 hrs, 11 mins
Sep 227:03 am7:12 pm12 hrs, 9 mins
Sep 237:04 am7:10 pm12 hrs, 6 mins
Sep 247:05 am7:09 pm12 hrs, 4 mins
Sep 257:05 am7:07 pm12 hrs, 2 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Monday Sep 19, 8:47 pm4 min15°10° above WNW22° above NNE
Tuesday Sep 20, 7:57 pm5 min20°10° above WNW10° above NNE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
New MoonSeptember 25th, 5:54 pm
First Quarter MoonOctober 2nd, 8:14 pm
Full MoonOctober 9th, 4:54 pm
Third Quarter MoonOctober 17th, 1:15 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view this week. Rises just before sunrise in the east and just before sunset in the west. Located very close to the sun up in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising between 10 and 11 pm in the east-northeastern sky, best visibility an hour or two before sunrise

Jupiter: Rising just after sunset in the east-southeastern sky and visible majority of the night, in the west-southwestern sky before daybreak

Saturn: Currently rising before sunset in the east-southeastern sky and setting by 3 am

