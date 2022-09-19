NHTSA calls rising US roadway deaths a “crisis”

he number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
he number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but the government’s highway safety agency says they declined from April through June. Still, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called highway deaths a national crisis. The agency said Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 that early estimates show that 20,175 people died in crashes from January through June, an increase of 0.5% over the same period last year.(Tony Webster via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but the government’s highway safety agency says they declined from April through June.

Still, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called highway deaths a national crisis.

The agency said Monday that early estimates show that 20,175 people died in crashes from January through June, an increase of 0.5% over the same period last year. But from April through June, the agency reported the first quarterly decline after seven-straight quarters of increases that started in 2020.

The drop may signal that traffic deaths are finally dropping after an increase fueled by more dangerous driving that happened as roads were clear of traffic during lockdowns early in the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LANDING ON 66
VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66
The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year.
Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns
Hudson Tax Rebates
Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police: 15-year-old girl abducted from Hawaii Island beach found safe; suspect in custody
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list

Latest News

Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Wayne Hite
Valley referee recognized by Virginia General Assembly for his 60 years of service
This image from the FBI shows Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped by the Taliban. He has...
Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap