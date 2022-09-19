Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of several school districts in Virginia regarding active shooter incidents.

Shenandoah County Communications received one of those reports regarding Strasburg High School.

The sheriff’s office said as of now, there is no information that the call to the school is valid.

Virginia State Police have released that this is the fifth active shooter call in the Commonwealth today. There are two similar calls in Mecklenburg County, one in Culpeper, and one in Charlottesville. This call came in from another state.

All schools were placed on lock down for precaution.

