WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 5: Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of VHSL Class 3 teams will meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Spotswood and Wilson Memorial are preparing to square off in Fishersville during week five of the high school football season. The Trailblazers enter the matchup with a 3-1 overall record while Wilson Memorial is 3-0 overall.

Spotswood defeated Charlottesville, 28-7, on the road last week while Wilson Memorial earned a 34-20 victory at Waynesboro.

Kickoff between the Trailblazers and Green Hornets is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.