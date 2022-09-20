99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II

As the men reunite now, they remember those who didn't come home after the war. (Source: KETV, MYRON ROKER, RAY TERWILLEGAR, CNN)
By Cal Larsen
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KETV) – A pair of veterans who served in World War II have become fast friends decades later through reunions for the war heroes.

Myron Roker and Ray Terwillegar served together in World War II. Both veterans were in the 324th infantry regiment.

“Myron and I, we didn’t know each other. But after we had started having these reunions, we have become very close friends,” Terwillegar explained.

Roker spent 204 days in combat from 1944 to 1945.

“We were on defense and Nazis were about, I’d say two miles from us,” he recalled.

Terwillegar spent five months in combat.

“Nobody will really realize what us soldiers went through over in World War II,” Terwillegar said.

As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember those who didn’t come home.

“It cost us almost 500 men and almost 2,000 wounded, so freedom is not free,” Roker said.

“So many of your real good friends that you became with and are not here today. They didn’t make it back,” Terwillegar said.

With that grief, each man said they also carry a sense of pride.

“At the end of World War II, our whole country was together,” Terwillegar added.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
Wayne Hite
Valley referee recognized by Virginia General Assembly for his 60 years of service
The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year.
Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns

Latest News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250 million; 47 people charged
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
At least 6 hurt in Chicago apartment building blast, officials say
Rain is impacting this year's tomato harvest in California. (KOVR via CNN Newsource.)
Rain at the wrong time impacts California tomato harvests