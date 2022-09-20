Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil, oil-based paints and stains, polyurethane solvents, CFL and fluorescent bulbs, rechargeable batteries, used motor oil, mercury devices, pesticides, herbicides, computers, small electronics and propane tanks.

The following products will not be accepted: hazardous materials from businesses (this event is for households only), unknown or unlabeled containers, large electronics, televisions, water-based paints, household batteries or vehicle tires.

Latex or water-based paints will be disposed of through normal household waste disposal when dried to a solid state.

The landfill accepts used oil, antifreeze, dried latex paint, and lead acid batteries any time of year. The full list of what’s accepted is here.

The Center will close at noon.

