H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19

H.S. Golf - Bull Run District Meet
H.S. Golf - Bull Run District Meet(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Bull Run District and Shenandoah District golf championships help Monday, September 19.

Bull Run District Meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course

Team Results

1. Mountain View - 352

2. Clarke County - 361

3. Central - 362

4. East Rockingham - 370

5. Madison County - 399

6. Luray - 415

7. Rappahannock County - 428

8. Strasburg - 462

9. Page County - 466

Individual Results

1. Chase Clem (East Rockingham) - 75

2. Camden Clem (East Rockingham) - 76

3. Cai Clark (Madison County) - 79

t4. Andrew Wymer (Mountain View) - 84

t4. Jack Bowen (Clarke County) - 84

Shenandoah District Meet at The Club at Ironwood

Wilson Memorial wins the Shenandoah District title. The Green Hornets had four golfers shoot an 87 or below: Conner Miller (76), Chase Synder (80), Cooper Brandt (83), Grant Wright (87).

