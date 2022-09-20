Rockingham County looking to rewrite comprehensive plan

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is looking to rewrite its comprehensive plan.

The Board of Supervisors along with the Planning Commission met Monday evening to start brainstorming ideas for it.

This was the first of many meetings to come in the next year as Rockingham County and the Berkley Group rewrite the county’s plan.

The comprehensive plan was defined by the Berkley Group as a community-guided vision for the future.

Monday night, county leaders discussed which areas and assets of the county they believe need the most improvement.

One of the biggest items they wanted to be addressed was agriculture. County leaders talked about keeping the county as a hub for agriculture but growing along with the ag business as well.

Another recurring topic brought up was more and better water and sewage projects throughout the county.

The last main topic was creating a sustainable way of life by creating transportation for bikes and buggies where it’s necessary throughout the county and creating affordable housing which would include some not allocated to student housing.

The county will be looking for community feedback on these ideas.

They have several public workshops planned:

  • Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at East Rockingham High School
  • Oct 13. 6 p.m. Broadway High School
  • Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Turner Ashby High School
  • Nov. 10, 6 p.m. Spotswood High School

