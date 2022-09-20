Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host monkeypox public information session

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton will host a Monkeypox Information Session on Friday at 4 p.m.

An educator from the Central Shenandoah Health District will be there to talk about public health, vaccine eligibility, and where vaccines can be found. Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions.

“We’re hearing from a lot of our community members that there’s still a lot of misinformation and opportunities to educate our community on the impacts of Monkeypox, how to keep our community safe,” said AnhThu Nguyen, Executive Director of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center.

Nguyen said a big focus on Staunton Pride this year will be health and wellness, making sure mental and physical health are top-of-mind.

“This, I think, speaks to the radical history of pride, and we have always needed to center our community’s collective health. So that’s mental health, that’s physical health, that’s sexual health, that’s holistic health. We thought that was really important to address this year,” Nguyen said.

If you’re unable to make the meeting in person, it will also be recorded and made available online.

