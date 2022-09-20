Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.
The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Election Day is approaching quickly for Americans, but the question is: are you registered to vote?

The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012.

Hundreds of thousands of people participate each year. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

Each state has different registration requirements.

You can find out more about your area at Vote.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
Wayne Hite
Valley referee recognized by Virginia General Assembly for his 60 years of service
The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year.
Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember...
99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II
first responder first week 21
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet