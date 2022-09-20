UVA Health researching ways to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia

UVA Health is starting research with pharmacies to help people quit smoking
UVA Health is starting research with pharmacies to help people quit smoking(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 14 independent pharmacies are joining with UVA Health to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia.

Appalachia has some of the highest smoking rates in the U.S.

“In rural Appalachia and most of the rural areas in this country, there’s actually a critical shortage of primary care physicians, and unfortunately in the U.S., the guidelines for treating tobacco dependence suggests that smokers who are interested in quitting seek help from their primary care physician,” said Melissa Little with UVA Health.

768 people will participate in the UVA Health study for 4-8 weeks to quit smoking.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody
Generic police lights
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Latest News

Recovery Month: finding treatment for alcoholism
Recovery Month: finding treatment for alcoholism
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host monkeypox public information session
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host monkeypox public information session
Elkton town council candidates talk reasons for running
Elkton town council candidates talk reasons for running
Sen. Warner discusses his Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act