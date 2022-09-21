Big drop in temperatures on the way

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to start. Crisp and refreshing with temperatures rising into the 60s and patchy fog. Temperatures skyrocket through the morning and early afternoon as we will be on our way to a very warm day. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds increase north to south by late afternoon. If the clouds come in slightly earlier, then locations north of Rt. 33 stay in the mid 80s. Still warm.

Turning mostly cloudy into the evening with temperatures will fall into the 70s with sunset. Very comfortable. Ahead of our next front, a line of showers and storms looks to move nearby late tonight and overnight. Should stay dry in the evening, but it is something we are keeping an eye on. Mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog into Thursday morning and spotty showers. Overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Warm and slightly humid for the early part of the day ahead of a cold front. A few spotty showers in the morning, not widespread. Turning breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. This is contingent on the cold front timing. If the front comes in earlier then we won’t be as warm. A strong cold front will pass through the area and a few spotty showers into the early afternoon. Temperatures cooling from west to east by mid to late afternoon. Gusty winds as the front crosses. Cooling quickly into the evening. A much cooler evening, still breezy with temperatures quickly falling into the 60s and clearing. Clear and still breezy overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. MUCH cooler for the night.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and noticeably cooler. Temperatures start out rising into the 50s. Much more mild for the day, partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. The wind calming with sunset and then temperatures drop fast. Temperatures cooling quick into the evening. A chilly night, especially for high school football as temperatures will fall into the 50s during the games. Overnight lows down into the low to mid 40s. Some of our mountain locations, especially for the Alleghenies, drop into the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 50s. High clouds for the day and very comfortable with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A pleasant fall afternoon. Cool and crisp overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Increasing clouds for the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid 70s for our West Virginia locations. Around 80 for the Valley. Feeling a little warmer than the previous few days. Mostly cloudy into the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. A few spotty showers overnight and pleasantly cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s and a few clouds. Then plenty of sunshine and mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A mild evening with temperatures falling into the 60s and overnight lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures in the 50s and a good amount of sunshine. A few clouds around for the day but mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows in the low 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

