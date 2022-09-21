Bridgewater football looks to continue historic season

Bridgewater football looks to continue historic season
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the first three games, Bridgewater football is undefeated in 2022.

This is the first time the Eagles have posted a 3-0 record to start the season since 2019, when the team last won an ODAC title.

This past weekend, Bridgewater completed its nonconference schedule with a 48-7 win over North Carolina Wesleyan. The Eagles have been dominant on defense, forcing sixteen turnovers over the first three weeks of play.

The offense also had a standout performance against NC Wesleyan. Starting quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 10-of-15 for 121 yards and one touchdown. Backup quarterback Jaylen Wood also had an impressive stint on game day, going 12-of-18 for 121 yards and one touchdown.

“Both men have competed well,” said Bridgewater Head Coach Scott Lemn. “They’ve prepared well and have had the opportunity to lead the team. Both have scored points and have been productive.”

Wood’s recent performance might cause the coaching staff to question the main signal caller as the Eagles prepare to kick off ODAC play after a bye week.

“We’ll make a decision going into next Monday, “said Lemn. “Our reps will be pretty even this week throughout our roster.”

The Eagles face ODAC rival Hampden-Sydney on Saturday, October 1st at Jopson Field.

