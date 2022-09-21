Fall comes in on cue

WEDNESDAY: Clear skies to start the evening and rather warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Adding some clouds for the evening and overnight as a cold front approaches. An isolated storm is possible in our West Virginia locations, and they could contain gusty winds. The Valley staying dry overnight. Areas of patchy fog late in the overnight. Warm with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. A cold front crosses for the day, bringing an isolated shower or storm during the day. Most places stay dry. Still a warm day, but there will be a range in temperatures as the cold front crosses. As of now, highs will be generally in the low to mid 70s across our West Virginia locations and in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for the Valley. Highs generally in the late morning and early afternoon. Timing of the cold front influences temperatures. Becoming fairly breezy for the afternoon with winds gusting up to 25-35 mph at times and cooling from west to east.

Feeling much cooler for the evening with some clouds and temperatures quickly falling into the 60s. Keeping some clouds in place for the overnight and cool and crisp even before midnight. Temperatures in the 50s for much of the night, falling into the 40s overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s so feeling rather chilly. Still breezy for the evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 50s. A noticeably cooler day with some clouds and highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s! Breezy throughout the day. Winds subside heading into the evening with some clouds. A chilly night for Friday night football as temperatures will be falling into the 50s. Some clouds overnight and very chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool and crisp with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with a few passing clouds. A beautiful day that will be comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s. A milder evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and cool with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Some clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with an approaching cold front that will bring an isolated shower for the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A few showers for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s then partly cloudy overnight. Cool and crisp with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Some clouds to start the day and comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. Staying mainly dry but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Feeling mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Chilly for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and chilly temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon with a couple of clouds and mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Chilly for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.