Gloria’s Pupuseria reopens at new location following historic floods in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - August 2020 for Gloria and John Gerber, looks a lot different than September 2022.

“It was raining so much. We came here and the place was five feet high [with water],” Gloria said.

The Staunton floods destroyed their cozy restaurant two years ago, forcing them to start from scratch.

“We’re done. It was hard to think about what to do next,” she thought.

The family got their food truck back and pupusas came soon after.

Along the way, the community right by their side, community funds, kind neighbors and GoFundMe that raised thousands of dollars, Gloria’s Pupuseria opened a new door... this time bigger and better.

“We weren’t expecting the support from this community. From customers friends, family, we weren’t expecting that. It is because of their support, that is why we are here,” she said. “They came to help us clean. Sometimes they handed us a check or money. We were like no, no you don’t have to do that.”

The restaurant has new patio seating, a bar, some new dishes and artwork, family is still at the forefront.

“If you want something different. Come here,” Gloria said.

