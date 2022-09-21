GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

GRAPHIC WARNING: The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
By WFAA staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
GRAPHIC WARNING: The video associated with this story has contents that may be disturbing.

ALLEN, Texas (WFAA) - A truck driver was killed Tuesday when a tractor-trailer drove off an overpass outside of Dallas.

The truck landed on a service road below and burst into flames. The incident was caught on video.

What Anthony Reid and his wife Renee witnessed, nothing could have prepared them for it.

“I don’t know. It was surreal. It felt like something you see in a movie,” Renee Reid said.

“It was like slow motion, the truck coming down. You can’t believe there’s a truck coming down off the bridge and then boom,” Anthony Reid said.

They were at an intersection when the truck suddenly flew off U.S. 75 near Stacy Road, catching fire as it plummeted, then bursting into flames.

“The first thing I said was, ‘The driver, where’s the driver? The driver,’” Renee Reid said.

The couple raced with others to try and save the driver, but their efforts were futile. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are not releasing the name of the victim until notifications can be made.

“My husband was like, ‘We have to go try to help.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know if we can do anything,’” she said.

Allen police saying the tractor-trailer collided with a car that was in front of it.

The driver of the car was unharmed and was seen cooperating with police. It’s not known who was at fault.

The cargo of the truck was pretty obvious: letters and packages, some with the letters USPS on the side.

A postal service employee was on the scene taking pictures, but it’s not known if the truck belonged to the agency or if the driver worked for them.

“People started coming out of the car to see if they could go help, but it was just no way,” said driver Edith Pearson.

Pearson said she was turning northbound on the service road when the accident happened, the truck falling in front of her.

“I went home and I just started crying,” Pearson said. “I felt like my life, I felt like I died with that person because it was so close.”

She and so many here thinking one thing: Life is so precious.

“It was just horrible,” Pearson said.

