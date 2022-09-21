Harrisonburg School Board holds public hearing for vacant seat

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City School Board held another public hearing on Tuesday evening to get feedback on who the public wants to hold the vacant school board seat.

Thomas Domonoske, Diane Foucar-Szocki, and Corin Jackson are the three candidates in the running to fill Nick Swayne’s seat, who stepped down from the board to take a new job in the mid-west.

The school board heard the community’s pros and cons for each of the three candidates to consider before making a final decision.

The board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September, 27 to vote on the appointee.

