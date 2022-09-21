JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer notched a key win over Georgetown 2-0.

The Hoyas were ranked number two in the country in this year’s United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.

The Dukes improve to 3-4 overall. Georgetown outshot the Dukes 18-12 but JMU found the back of the net twice in the second half. Redshirt junior Evan Southern scored in the 81st minute before freshman midfielder Kevin Larsson scored less than three minutes later. Freshman goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon notched his second shutout of the season and posted six saves.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. as they face Sun Belt opponent Old Dominion on the road. This match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

