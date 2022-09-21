Local bike shop seeing spike in sales amid rising gas prices

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people are traveling on two wheels instead of four.

According to bicycling.com, in 2021 people bought 200,000 more electric bikes than electric cars.

The Shenandoah Bicycle Company said it has seen a huge spike in sales over the last two years.

“I think, in this area, we’ve seen an extra spike because it is such a good place for outdoor recreation,” Thomas Jenkins, co-owner of Shenandoah Bicycle Company said.

Jenkins said for them, bike sales started rising early on during the pandemic.

“Bike sales really exploded early on with kid sales especially and just kind of recreation bikes,” Jenkins said.

Another factor Jenkins believes is contributing to the increase in bicycle sales in the area is the added paths and safe transportation routes for riders.

“We continue to see an increase with bike transportation,” Jenkins said. “I think that’s two-fold. One, the city continues to do projects like the Friendly City Trail. That’s really helped to open up transportation and recreation options for bikes and e-bikes have also been something that has helped people get over hurdles.”

The supply chain shortage has put a strain on people looking to buy a car and gas prices have risen over the last two years, which Jenkins believes has led more people to travel on bikes instead of cars if possible.

”With gas prices going really high here recently people definitely have looked at using bikes more for transportation and not just a saving’s there but there’s also a huge health benefit,” Jenkins said.

