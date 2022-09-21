Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 340 in Page County

Page County, Va. (WHSV) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all traffic on Route 340 in Page County near Compton Hollow Road. The area is north of Rileyville. Virginia State Police, VDOT, Luray Fire Department, and South Warren Volunteer Fire Company are on scene.

VSP has not released any details about the number of people hurt in the crash or their conditions.

WHSV has a news crew at the crash site and will work to continue gathering more information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.