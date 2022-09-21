New carrier announced for Shenandoah Valley Airport

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and Contour Airlines unveiled a new relationship that will see daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service scheduled to start November 1.

Contour replaces SkyWest Airlines after it filed to terminate service to 29 communities, including SHD, citing a severe pilot shortage earlier this year.

According to Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for Shenandoah Valley Airport, SkyWest will continue flights from SHD to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Washington Dulles (IAD) until October 31. Any travelers who already purchased tickets for flights beyond October 31 will need to contact United customer service (1-800-UNITED-1) to alter travel arrangements or request a full refund.

Contour Airlines is offering an introductory fare of $49 flights each way to Charlotte. The special price to mark the beginning of the new flights are for tickets purchased by October 31st.

