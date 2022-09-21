New carrier announced for Shenandoah Valley Airport

Service to begin November 1
Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and Contour Airlines unveiled a new relationship that will see...
Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and Contour Airlines unveiled a new relationship that will see daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service scheduled to start on November 1.(WHSV)
By Bob Grebe
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and Contour Airlines unveiled a new relationship that will see daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service scheduled to start November 1.

Contour replaces SkyWest Airlines after it filed to terminate service to 29 communities, including SHD, citing a severe pilot shortage earlier this year.

According to Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for Shenandoah Valley Airport, SkyWest will continue flights from SHD to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Washington Dulles (IAD) until October 31. Any travelers who already purchased tickets for flights beyond October 31 will need to contact United customer service (1-800-UNITED-1) to alter travel arrangements or request a full refund.

Contour Airlines is offering an introductory fare of $49 flights each way to Charlotte. The special price to mark the beginning of the new flights are for tickets purchased by October 31st.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Generic police lights
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials, the tanker was stopped at a...
Driver dies after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ indicted on five felony charges

Latest News

Supplies at Shenandoah Art Therapy in Waynesboro
Shenandoah Art Therapy offers new program geared toward finding balance
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Sept 21, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Sept 21, 2022
Stephanie Penn's forecast Sept 21
Stephanie Penn's forecast Sept 21
JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State
JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State