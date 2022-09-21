Shenandoah Art Therapy offers new program geared toward finding balance

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An art therapy organization in the Valley will be offering a new program for adults focusing on finding balance.

Shenandoah Art Therapy in Waynesboro focuses on counseling in areas like grief, trauma processing, and self-care while providing a creative outlet through artwork.

Director Laura Tuoistimo says the new ‘Life is Hard, Make Art!’ program is meant to be a space where participants have support to think about both the challenges and positive aspects of their lives.

“She really wants people to walk away thinking, feeling like I’ve got this. And also at the same time acknowledging that it’s okay to not be okay,” Tuostimo said.

The program is led by art therapist Stephanie Laskowski and starts on October 3rd and runs through November 14th.

Sessions take place on Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and participants must commit to all six weeks of the program.

If you’d like more information about Shenandoah Art Therapy or sign up for the program, click here.

