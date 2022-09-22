Army adds polices to handle sexual harassment

The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using...
The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood Report.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment.

Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Gabe Camarillo says the military branch has implemented most of the recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood report.

The report was ordered after the death of several people on base, including 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen.

It found that Army investigators tasked with reviewing complex crimes were inexperienced, overwhelmed and understaffed.

In response, the Army established the Office of the Special Trial Council.

It also removed commanders from making decisions related to the prosecution of certain crimes, like rape and sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders attend to a crash on Rte. 340 in Page County
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
I-81
School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and Contour Airlines unveiled a new relationship that will see...
New carrier announced for Shenandoah Valley Airport

Latest News

FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect
California's first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary...
California's first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Air3 soaks in the last day of summer in Clover Hill
Air3 soaks in the last day of summer in Clover Hill