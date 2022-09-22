Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months.

For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost.

Low-income Valley residents struggle to find affordable dental care options. Now, with a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Healthcare Foundation, they’re able to bring in another doctor and more staff to get patients in their doors more quickly.

“Our clinic has been established 17 years ago to help our neighbors who do not have insurance, but our capacity was just too limited, so we launched that project and we were really grateful to receive the support of the VHCF,” said Executive Director, Sophie Parson.

In 2021, almost 4,000 patients received treatment at the clinic.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders attend to a crash on Rte. 340 in Page County
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody
I-81
School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and Contour Airlines unveiled a new relationship that will see...
New carrier announced for Shenandoah Valley Airport

Latest News

Testing Materials at Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg
Valley medical experts emphasize importance of STD testing as cases rise nationally
New Go Pantry Van at the Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton
Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton finding new ways to serve the community
Air3 soaks in the last day of summer in Clover Hill
Air3 soaks in the last day of summer in Clover Hill
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Sept 22
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Sept 22