Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months.

For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost.

Low-income Valley residents struggle to find affordable dental care options. Now, with a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Healthcare Foundation, they’re able to bring in another doctor and more staff to get patients in their doors more quickly.

“Our clinic has been established 17 years ago to help our neighbors who do not have insurance, but our capacity was just too limited, so we launched that project and we were really grateful to receive the support of the VHCF,” said Executive Director, Sophie Parson.

In 2021, almost 4,000 patients received treatment at the clinic.

