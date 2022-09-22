Better late than never: Woman celebrates earning honorary GED at 90 years old

Ellouise Lewis, 90, received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday. (Source: WLOX)
By Amber Spradley and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony Wednesday.

“I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” Ellouise Lewis told WLOX.

Lewis dropped out of high school in the 10th grade and said she regretted that decision throughout her adult life.

Staff members at the nursing home where Lewis lives worked to make sure she could finish high school.

“When they told me here that I could get my GED, I was happy about it. I’m still happy,” she said, crying. “Excuse me, because this makes me happy to know that I can do this.”

“It’s a blessing to me and to my co-workers to be able to make this happen,” activity director Lisa Perdue said.

Lewis worked with Wells of SouthGate, a Christian-based learning center in Gulfport, to prepare for the exam.

She was the organization’s first recipient after passing a mock test administered by the group.

Although it is not an official GED, the honorary GED certificate she was presented with illustrates her knowledge and determination to complete SouthGate’s course.

