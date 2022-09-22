School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits.

According to VDOT, the school bus sideswiped a traffic mounted attenuator in a contractor paving work zone.

Virginia State Police could not confirm how many people were on board the bus or if anybody involved in the crash was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

