School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night.
It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits.
According to VDOT, the school bus sideswiped a traffic mounted attenuator in a contractor paving work zone.
Virginia State Police could not confirm how many people were on board the bus or if anybody involved in the crash was hurt.
This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.
