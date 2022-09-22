UVA Health researchers looking at ways to increase platelet production

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine could help address the platelet shortage.

Platelets help form blood clots to slow or stop bleeding and help wounds heal.

These new findings come at a critical time when the Red Cross has said we are in the worst blood and platelet shortage in more than a decade.

“This shortage of platelets gets worse and worse with every passing year, and I think it’s going to start to impact lots of different facets of healthcare and we really need to start thinking about alternative culture based approaches,” UVA Professor of Pathology Doctor Adam Goldfarb said.

Right now, researchers are looking at methods to increase platelet production in the lab, and they say their next step is to increase the safety and efficiency of the methods before applying the study to patients.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders attend to a crash on Rte. 340 in Page County
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody
I-81
School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and Contour Airlines unveiled a new relationship that will see...
New carrier announced for Shenandoah Valley Airport

Latest News

Testing Materials at Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg
Valley medical experts emphasize importance of STD testing as cases rise nationally
New Go Pantry Van at the Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton
Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton finding new ways to serve the community
According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents...
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant
Air3 soaks in the last day of summer in Clover Hill
Air3 soaks in the last day of summer in Clover Hill