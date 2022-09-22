Valley medical experts emphasize importance of STD testing as cases rise nationally

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There has been a sharp increase in rates of sexually transmitted diseases across the country. Some medical professionals are beginning to it call an ‘epidemic.’

Experts at the Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg said to attempt to bring these numbers down both nationally and locally, the first step is prevention.

“Sexually transmitted diseases are actually a very serious issue, and so, we really encourage people to get screened. Sometimes there’s hesitancy. People are embarrassed or they’re ashamed, but they really need to know that from the medical standpoint, we just want to help them stay healthy,” Family Nurse Practitioner Susan Adamson said.

In a preliminary report from the CDC, there was a 26% increase in Syphilis cases in the United States in 2021. Adamson and her colleagues said this disease can cause severe health problems, like neurological issues and even death if not treated.

“These sexually transmitted diseases are not benign. Even though there is adequate treatment, we can treat them and cure them, especially gonorrhea and chlamydia, but that doesn’t mean that you should be cavalier about that. Men and women, anyone that’s having sex should be advocating for their own health,” Nurse Practitioner Lynne Eggert said.

Both Adamson and Eggert noted they’ve seen an increase in adults coming in requesting STD testing at the clinic, mostly due to the lack of access during the pandemic.

Blue Ridge Free Clinic offers STD testing, which is processed by laboratory staff Sentara RMH. The clinic’s hours are 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders attend to a crash on Rte. 340 in Page County
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody
I-81
School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and Contour Airlines unveiled a new relationship that will see...
New carrier announced for Shenandoah Valley Airport

Latest News

New Go Pantry Van at the Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton
Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton finding new ways to serve the community
According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents...
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant
Air3 soaks in the last day of summer in Clover Hill
Air3 soaks in the last day of summer in Clover Hill
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Sept 22
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Sept 22