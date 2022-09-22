Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.

The pursuit continued onto the Blue Ridge Parkway, traveling into Nelson County, and eventually into Rockbridge County. Once the Deputy entered Rockbridge County the pursuit was discontinued.

Then around 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept, 22, another Deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office located a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 81 at mile marker 216. This vehicle was the same suspect vehicle from the earlier pursuit, but it was unoccupied.

After checking the surrounding areas, deputies were unable to locate any suspect at that time. It was determined that this vehicle was stolen out of Chesterfield County.

Later in the morning around 10 a.m., the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a vehicle that had just been stolen from the parking lot of the Circle K gas station in Mint Springs. Deputies arrived on the scene and began reviewing video footage of the auto theft. A BOL was issued a short time later to all surrounding law enforcement agencies for the stolen vehicle.

Just after 11 a.m., an Augusta County Deputy located the stolen vehicle, from the Circle K incident, on Delphine Avenue in the City of Waynesboro. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. The vehicle disregarded the emergency lights and siren and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued through the City of Waynesboro and into Augusta County.

An off-duty deputy was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Dooms Crossing Road and Rt. 340, flattening all four tires on the stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle came to a stop in the 500 Block of East Side Highway. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has been identified as Albert Cox, 60, of Waynesboro. He has been arrested and charged with felony eluding, grand larceny of an automobile, and driving under the influence.

Cox was treated by rescue personnel on scene and later transported to Augusta Health for additional medical treatment and then released. Cox had active felony warrants from Staunton Police Department and Chesterfield County Police Department. He is awaiting a bond hearing with the magistrate.

