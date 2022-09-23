168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2022
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.

“We’re anticipating another fantastic season with many new food vendors, expanded agricultural attractions and over 350 hours of live entertainment for the whole family, which are all included with gate admission,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “Planning ahead can help save time and money, so guests can fully enjoy all the State Fair of Virginia has to offer!”

Advanced tickets for the fair are on sale until Sept. 23. Season passes are also available for $65 and can be used throughout the fair’s run. General admission includes access to all concerts, performances, competitions, exhibits and demonstrations.

The fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Meadow Event Park at 13191 Dawn Blvd in Doswell. Parking is free. Amusement rides are available at 11 a.m. and will operate for at least one hour after the Ticket Plaza closes at 9 p.m.

More information and tickets can be found here.

