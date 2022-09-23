Blue Ridge Heritage Project of Augusta County announces monument location for displaced SNP families

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The eighth and final monument dedicated to honoring the over 500 families displaced by the establishment of Shenandoah National Park has found a home in Augusta County.

The chimney monument will be constructed at Grand Caverns and will feature the names of displaced residents on a plaque. The Blue Ridge Heritage Project said chimneys are chosen as the visual representation, as stone chimneys are often the only remaining part of homes visible in SNP today.

“This means that we can actually begin thinking about what the monument will look like, and begin fundraising, and begin thinking about construction. So, it moves us into a different place in terms of getting the project done,” BRHP Augusta County Board Member Abby Wightman said.

Although her family was not displaced, fellow board member Carrie Eheart said her great-grandfather witnessed the loss of a community when the park was established, as the park only needed a small portion of his land.

Eheart said the goal of this monument and the seven others is to educate.

“We have a heritage that’s being lost here, and it’s very important for us to preserve that and to make these families, that were evicted, that were actually pulled from their home, and make them current today,” Eheart explained.

BRHP said it hopes for the construction of the monument at Grand Caverns to be completed in Spring 2023.

They are also encouraging anyone who is a descendant of a displaced Augusta County Family to reach out with information to contribute to the monument. You can do that by clicking here.

