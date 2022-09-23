Downtown Harrisonburg throws party for Eastern Mennonite Royals

The crowd took to the streets for a trip that started with good food and ended with a good time at Turner Pavilion.
Herm, Eastern Mennonite University's blue lion mascot, joins students for celebration in...
Herm, Eastern Mennonite University's blue lion mascot, joins students for celebration in downtown Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple organizations team up to host the inaugural event: Royals Go Downtown. Eastern Mennonite University students get a taste of downtown Harrisonburg with local restaurant samples at their fingertips.

“We are ecstatic by the turnout,” Eastern Mennonite University President Susan Schultz Huxman expressed, “We would love for it to be a regular tradition and this is why it’s been so beautiful to work with the city of Harrisonburg, and the mayor’s office, and the mayor herself who really sees this as an important kind of community engagement event.”

“This is the first time that we are able to celebrate EMU,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed shared, “This is, for me, well overdue.”

This event comes to fruition after at least two years of pandemic delays and planning. Reed hopes this neighborhood crawl becomes a tradition because she said there is no Harrisonburg without all the universities.

