EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial
EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two top teams in the area square off in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Wilson Memorial hosts Spotswood for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night in Fishersville.

“We have to be extremely disciplined against them,” said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. “They play hard, they play smart, and they’re extremely physical.”

The Green Hornets are 3-0 overall and notched their first Shenandoah District win over Waynesboro last week. The Trailblazers are 3-1 after dropping a non-conference game against Hadley in week three.

Spotswood boasts a dominant offensive unit led by sophomore quarterback Elliott Brown, who is 33-of-60 for 576 passing yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Senior running back James Stowe has returned to the field with the Trailblazers after struggling with injuries last season.

After four games, Stowe has 75 carries for 436 yards and 7 touchdowns.

“Our goal is to be a unit. If we do our jobs right, we’ll go out there and perform the way we should,” said Stowe. “We’re ready to show them who we actually are this year.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders attend to a crash on Rte. 340 in Page County
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
I-81
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Albert Cox, 60, of Waynesboro
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County

Latest News

JMU men's soccer powers past Georgetown
JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown
Bridgewater football looks to continue historic season
Bridgewater football looks to continue historic season
JMU football prepares for "tremendous challenge" against App State
JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State
H.S. Golf - Bull Run District Meet
H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19