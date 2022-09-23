EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two top teams in the area square off in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Wilson Memorial hosts Spotswood for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night in Fishersville.

“We have to be extremely disciplined against them,” said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. “They play hard, they play smart, and they’re extremely physical.”

The Green Hornets are 3-0 overall and notched their first Shenandoah District win over Waynesboro last week. The Trailblazers are 3-1 after dropping a non-conference game against Hadley in week three.

Spotswood boasts a dominant offensive unit led by sophomore quarterback Elliott Brown, who is 33-of-60 for 576 passing yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Senior running back James Stowe has returned to the field with the Trailblazers after struggling with injuries last season.

After four games, Stowe has 75 carries for 436 yards and 7 touchdowns.

“Our goal is to be a unit. If we do our jobs right, we’ll go out there and perform the way we should,” said Stowe. “We’re ready to show them who we actually are this year.”

