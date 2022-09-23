Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There will be something special to see in the sky Monday night for astronomers, both professional and amateur.

Jupiter will be closer to Earth than usual on September 26.

According to NASA, this will be the nearest the largest planet in the solar system has been to Earth in nearly six decades.

Scientists say Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter because it will “only” be 367 million miles away.

That’s almost half the distance the planet is from the Earth at its farthest.

Experts say the best place to get a view of Jupiter on Monday will be a highly elevated spot in a dark and dry area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders attend to a crash on Rte. 340 in Page County
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
I-81
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate in custody after escaping deputy’s cruiser
Albert Cox, 60, of Waynesboro
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Staunton City Schools had the highest level of improvement among school districts across the...
Staunton City schools highest improvement rate among VA schools, according to VDOE
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka effective immediately for the 2022-23 season.
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada